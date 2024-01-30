Addison Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $335.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

