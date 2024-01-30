Addison Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.