Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

