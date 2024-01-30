Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $109.02. The company has a market capitalization of $489.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

