Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 776 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,315.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

