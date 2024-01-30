Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $613.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $613.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $630.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $636.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

