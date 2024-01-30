Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $623.71. 866,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $636.25. The stock has a market cap of $281.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

