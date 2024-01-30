Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.9 %

ATGE stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $19,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

