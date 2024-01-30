Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

