ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Down 6.1%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.76. 147,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 580,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $506.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

