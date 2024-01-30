Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $70,816,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMS opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

