AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading 2.8% Higher

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,086,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,029,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

