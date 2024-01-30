Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

