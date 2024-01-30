AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. 917,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.