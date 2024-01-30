AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

APO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.30. 1,122,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.