AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

