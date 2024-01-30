AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $203.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,207. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

