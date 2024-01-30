AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.34. 352,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 212.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

