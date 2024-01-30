AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.29. 18,501,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,083,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

