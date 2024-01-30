AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $677,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $295.12. The company had a trading volume of 242,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

