AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW traded down $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $781.27. The company had a trading volume of 436,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $706.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $789.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

