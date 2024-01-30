AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $482.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,365. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.