AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TMO traded up $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.06. 906,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $597.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.