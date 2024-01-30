AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 889,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,156. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

