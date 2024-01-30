AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 165 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,994,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,681,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,108. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

