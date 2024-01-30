AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Acquires C$249,999.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Judy Goldring bought 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00.

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,888. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$498.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

