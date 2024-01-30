Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,978,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,527,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

