Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE APD opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
