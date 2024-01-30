Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

APD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.84. 381,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,457. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

