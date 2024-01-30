Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.28.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

