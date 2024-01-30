Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.