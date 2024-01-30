Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 808,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.73. 884,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,692. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

