Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $137.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

