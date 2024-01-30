Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 161,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,081. The stock has a market cap of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

