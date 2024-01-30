Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.83 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.37-9.57 EPS.

NYSE ARE traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,386. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

