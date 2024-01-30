Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.370-9.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.58. 210,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

