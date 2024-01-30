Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

