Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
AQN opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.85%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.