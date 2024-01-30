Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,521,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

