Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,842. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

