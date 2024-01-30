Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,850. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

