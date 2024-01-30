Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,185 shares of company stock worth $6,451,440. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.