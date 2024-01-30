Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Bought by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Amarin worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amarin by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

