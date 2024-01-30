Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.30.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

