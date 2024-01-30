American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.07.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.