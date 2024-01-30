American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $204.08. 3,410,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,918. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

