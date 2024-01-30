American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $18,395,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 195,736 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

