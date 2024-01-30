Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.25.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

