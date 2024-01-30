Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.25.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP stock opened at $393.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.63. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

