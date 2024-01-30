Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
