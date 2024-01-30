Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ameris Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after buying an additional 91,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,784,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.