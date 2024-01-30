Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The business had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.